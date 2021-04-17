Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $379.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.