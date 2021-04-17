Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $379.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

