Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. ZIX reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.64 on Friday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

