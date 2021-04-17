Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $107.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.