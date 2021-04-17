Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

CLH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

