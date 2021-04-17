Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

CLH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.