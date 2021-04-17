Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -151.26 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

