Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

