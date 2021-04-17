Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.