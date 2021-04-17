Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec cut Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.88.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tencent has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

