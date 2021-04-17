ZClassic Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $20,938.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.24 or 0.00473317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00179721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00201387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,171,807 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

