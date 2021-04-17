Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Zovio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zovio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 125,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,684. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Zovio has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zovio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

