$0.02 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 342,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.