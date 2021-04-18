$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $310.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

