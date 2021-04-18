-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,532,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,808. The company has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

