$0.20 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,608,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SOHU traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $19.28. 777,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,086. Sohu.com has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $757.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

