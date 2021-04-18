-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 481,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,300. The stock has a market cap of $358.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

