$0.69 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

