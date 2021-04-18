$0.72 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.47. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.36. 1,425,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

