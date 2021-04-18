$0.88 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.93. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $245.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $249.78. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

