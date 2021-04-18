$0.90 EPS Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. UFP Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $81.06. 476,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

