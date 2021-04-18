$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.13.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.73. The company had a trading volume of 236,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,966. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $330.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.81 and its 200 day moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

