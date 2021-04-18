-$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of ($1.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 670.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

