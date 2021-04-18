$1.79 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.34 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.