$1.84 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 844,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,643. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $92.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

