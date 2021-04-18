1,024 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $383.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

