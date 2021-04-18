10,259 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 131.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 382,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,861,000 after buying an additional 217,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.87 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

