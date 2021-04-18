1,050 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.