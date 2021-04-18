10,559 Shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSX opened at $4.69 on Friday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

