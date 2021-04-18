$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.56 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $11.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $50.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.96 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

