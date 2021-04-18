1,202,762 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,202,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $8,027,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

