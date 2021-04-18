$131.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post $131.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $133.31 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $544.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.65 billion to $556.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $572.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

