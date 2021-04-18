13,770 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

