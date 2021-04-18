1,384 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $77,684.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $69,463.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.49, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.