17,100 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,349 shares of company stock worth $8,178,672 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

