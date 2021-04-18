18,856 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

