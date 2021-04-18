19,389 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $95.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

