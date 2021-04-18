1,989,698 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,989,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 7.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,805,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.16 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

