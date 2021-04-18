2,175 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 868,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,043. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

