2,400 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,404,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

