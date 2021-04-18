2,476 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

