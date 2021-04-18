26,629 Shares in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

