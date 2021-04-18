27,215 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

