$283.17 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $283.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $282.20 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $284.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WOW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,920. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WideOpenWest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WideOpenWest by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 107,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.