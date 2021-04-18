$292.73 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post sales of $292.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $150.01. 2,302,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,652. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

