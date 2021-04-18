$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.33. 529,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,857. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,910 shares of company stock valued at $26,246,069 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zendesk by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $4,979,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

