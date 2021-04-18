3,196 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 48.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 176,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $343,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

