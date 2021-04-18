32,430 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.