$352.63 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $352.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $366.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

