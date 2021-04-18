3,641 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Copa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

