4,000 Shares in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT).

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.