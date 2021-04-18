$454.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.09 million to $456.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

